Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 13,640 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $794,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 71,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $151.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.51. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $159.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

