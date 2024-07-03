Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 336,142 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,142 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $31,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6,578.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on WSC. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Trading Down 0.8 %

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $34.40 and a one year high of $52.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

See Also

