Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes $15.81 Million Position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,161,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,812,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Warby Parker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Warby Parker news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $120,628.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at $633,790.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at $147,893,400.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $120,628.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,790.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of WRBY opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.05.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.25 million. Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

