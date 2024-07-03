Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 2,616 Shares

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $199,679.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,622.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 24th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00.
  • On Monday, June 3rd, Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $188,508.96.
  • On Thursday, May 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00.
  • On Tuesday, April 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 1.1 %

PCVX opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.23. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCVX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCVX

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.