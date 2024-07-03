Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 2,616 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total transaction of $199,679.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,622.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 24th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,134,600.00.
- On Monday, June 3rd, Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $188,508.96.
- On Thursday, May 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $1,041,450.00.
- On Tuesday, April 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00.
PCVX opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.23. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $82.04.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 1,005.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
PCVX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
