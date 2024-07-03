Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Jim Wassil Sells 3,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2024

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $229,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,799.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 3rd, Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $215,970.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $82.04.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 451.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxcyte

About Vaxcyte

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.