Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) COO Jim Wassil Sells 3,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $229,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 210,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,069,799.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $215,970.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.23. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $82.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 451.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

