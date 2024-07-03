Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697,833 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Vertiv worth $16,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vertiv by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VRT opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.87. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $109.27. The company has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,882,859 shares in the company, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,296,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock worth $400,713,362. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

