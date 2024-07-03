Verum Partners LLC Purchases 4,749 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 390.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,781,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,690 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,116,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,774,533,000 after purchasing an additional 333,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,824,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,015,000 after purchasing an additional 777,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,640,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,980,000 after buying an additional 43,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,946,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,974,000 after buying an additional 2,193,795 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $61.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.