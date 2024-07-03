VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,958,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,101 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $58,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,431,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,648,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317,582 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,096 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 248.9% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,480,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,700 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

