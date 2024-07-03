VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Shares Purchased by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF makes up 11.6% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. owned 13.22% of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF worth $17,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindenwold Advisors INC grew its position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. One Degree Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,378,000.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VSMV stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.44 and a 1-year high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $139.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.88.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.