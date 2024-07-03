VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 97.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VFS. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of VinFast Auto from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of VinFast Auto in a report on Monday, May 13th.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

Shares of VFS opened at $4.05 on Monday. VinFast Auto has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01.

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $302.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that VinFast Auto will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of VinFast Auto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VinFast Auto by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 153,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

