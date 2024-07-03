Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.96

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 1505807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on VIPS. Benchmark downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Vipshop Trading Up 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.32.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,670 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 625,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after buying an additional 224,098 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,322,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after buying an additional 233,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 9.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 996,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after buying an additional 87,252 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after buying an additional 2,273,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

