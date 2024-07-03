Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 12.5% in June

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 8.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 2,058.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 45,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,547 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

ACV stock opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.