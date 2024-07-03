Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Gap Up to $37.65

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.65, but opened at $38.78. Vista Outdoor shares last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 66,176 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSTO. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.31.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,982,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,325,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,161,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,056,000 after buying an additional 21,733 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,136,000 after buying an additional 1,086,671 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,318,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,002,000 after purchasing an additional 164,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 865,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 123,307 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.