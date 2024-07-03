Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630,990 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $21,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VST opened at $87.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.88 and a 52-week high of $107.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.39). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were paid a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 53.37%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Lisa Crutchfield purchased 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

