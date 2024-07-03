VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.80.

Several research analysts have commented on VSEC shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

VSEC opened at $87.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. VSE has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $91.73.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VSE will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

