Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $277.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VMC shares. Stephens increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at $676,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $254,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC stock opened at $245.07 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.61 and its 200 day moving average is $250.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

