Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Down 1.3%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $97.88 and last traded at $98.04. 3,802,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 11,426,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $178.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $1,490,492,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,332.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $766,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,993 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $459,245,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $493,715,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.