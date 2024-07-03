Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Hits New 52-Week High at $650.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 650 ($8.22) and last traded at GBX 647 ($8.18), with a volume of 239467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 618 ($7.82).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on W7L shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 580 ($7.34) target price on shares of Warpaint London in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of £465.59 million, a PE ratio of 3,344.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 525.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 441.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Warpaint London’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

In other Warpaint London news, insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.69), for a total transaction of £15,750,000 ($19,921,578.55). In other news, insider Samuel Bazini sold 3,500,000 shares of Warpaint London stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 450 ($5.69), for a total value of £15,750,000 ($19,921,578.55). Also, insider Neil Rodol sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.13), for a total value of £1,212,500 ($1,533,645.33). Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

