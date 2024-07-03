Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Shares Gap Up to $62.77

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.77, but opened at $67.95. Warrior Met Coal shares last traded at $70.73, with a volume of 265,408 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.61. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.