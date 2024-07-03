Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 102,135 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,135 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 1.91% of Simulations Plus worth $15,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 209,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,794 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 171,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 44,129 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,198. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $46.86 on Wednesday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.73 million, a PE ratio of 88.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

