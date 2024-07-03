Wasatch Advisors LP Buys Shares of 434,971 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new stake in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 434,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in TransMedics Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,932.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TransMedics Group news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 4,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $397,540.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,866.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,501 shares of company stock worth $32,158,039 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMDX opened at $148.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.72, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.42 and a twelve month high of $154.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.15 and a beta of 1.98.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a positive return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TMDX. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.88.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

