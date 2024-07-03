Wasatch Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,769 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $24,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,790,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,781,013,000 after purchasing an additional 119,999 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1,203.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.00.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $583.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $600.56 and its 200-day moving average is $603.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.12 million. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 3,937 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,199.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,197,317.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,479 shares of company stock worth $11,043,280 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

