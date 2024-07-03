Wasatch Advisors LP Has $12.63 Million Stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its stake in Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931,207 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 2.36% of Nkarta worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $18,018,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the 4th quarter valued at $9,504,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 4th quarter valued at $2,293,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKTX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nkarta from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Nkarta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NKTX opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.28 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta Company Profile

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

