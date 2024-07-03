Wasatch Advisors LP Has $37.88 Million Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,721 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.01% of Camtek worth $37,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Camtek by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,131,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,523,000 after buying an additional 64,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 937,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,363,000 after acquiring an additional 33,820 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,649 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 284,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 90,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Camtek by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 261,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 141,400 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk downgraded Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camtek currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Camtek Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $127.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.44. Camtek Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $130.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

