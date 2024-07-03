Wasatch Advisors LP Has $40.06 Million Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Wasatch Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,784 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $40,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,489,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,364,000 after acquiring an additional 834,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,256,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,954 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,840,000 after acquiring an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 19,689 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $474.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $379.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Phillip Lyn Noe sold 9,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $136,876.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,198.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Krug sold 13,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $202,396.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company's Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

