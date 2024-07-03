Wasatch Advisors LP Has $56.51 Million Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,551,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,863 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 9.29% of Castle Biosciences worth $56,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 89.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 357,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 132,564 shares in the last quarter. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Castle Biosciences by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 326,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $58,536.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,188.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $39,621.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,256.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $58,536.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,188.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,979 shares of company stock worth $982,105. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSTL opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $586.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.93. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.34 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 12.28%. Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

