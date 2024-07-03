Wasatch Advisors LP Purchases 87,657 Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,657 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 2.11% of OrthoPediatrics worth $14,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,628,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,952,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,107,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,014,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 769,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,008,000 after acquiring an additional 177,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,214,000. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $45.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OrthoPediatrics

About OrthoPediatrics

(Free Report)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.