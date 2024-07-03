Wasatch Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,129,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 238,544 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 4.82% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $24,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,568,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 225,767 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,116,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 685,733 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Esperion Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.