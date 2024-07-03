Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 2,006 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.63% of Signet Jewelers worth $27,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Signet Jewelers by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vincent Ciccolini sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $406,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,164.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,010. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

NYSE:SIG opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $65.12 and a 1 year high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

