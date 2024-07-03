Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 648,264 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,209,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 648,264 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 0.88% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $27,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 12,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter worth $27,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 8.7% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,204,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,490,000 after purchasing an additional 68,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Director John Malvisi bought 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,498.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.57.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.96 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

