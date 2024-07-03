Wasatch Advisors LP Trims Position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its position in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148,359 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 1.15% of Napco Security Technologies worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 332.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSSC. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 50,000 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $2,037,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,482,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average of $42.13. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $53.70.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

