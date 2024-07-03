West Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.2% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 64,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 164.0% during the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,510,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 48.1% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 88,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,705,000 after buying an additional 28,838 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,143,403. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.86.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $186.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $187.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

