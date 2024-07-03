Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $27.71

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.71 and last traded at $27.72, with a volume of 521201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at $81,507,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

