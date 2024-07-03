WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) Receives Underperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of WideOpenWest in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.54. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 39.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WideOpenWest news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,065. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Don Schena sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,595,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,966.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $254,609. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 20.5% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,169,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 538,770 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 23.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 6.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,333,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 80,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

