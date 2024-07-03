Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole Sells 293 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $20,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 100,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,029,296.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 27th, Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $412,402.23.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $39.16 and a 52 week high of $70.92.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $119.08 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WLFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

