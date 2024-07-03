Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 172 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Vicus Capital increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 52,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,600,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 25,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.64, for a total transaction of $984,853.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $42,087,847.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $208.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.23 and its 200 day moving average is $186.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $599.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $208.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

