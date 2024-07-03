WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP) Shares Up 0.2%

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:RESP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.79. 18,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.67.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average is $50.49. The stock has a market cap of $78.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Capital Strategies acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,558,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (RESP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select US stocks that are screened based on fundamental and technical factors, and ESG characteristics. RESP was launched on Feb 23, 2007 and is managed by WisdomTree.

