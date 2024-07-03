Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 202.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,655 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,180 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.8% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $547.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $69.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.