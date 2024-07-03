Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after buying an additional 225,483 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $201.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.67 and its 200 day moving average is $200.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

