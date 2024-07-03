Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 2,104 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,885,279,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $927,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock opened at $149.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.27. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

