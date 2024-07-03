Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 3,086 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,283 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,207,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,208 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4,583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 678,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,984,000.

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

