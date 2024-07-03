Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.76 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,992,890,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 61,268.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,342,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,802,530,000 after buying an additional 7,330,815 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $682,139,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after buying an additional 659,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $345,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $906.71 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $916.83. The company has a market capitalization of $861.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $818.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $743.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target (up previously from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $812.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,835,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 849,894 shares of company stock valued at $727,475,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.