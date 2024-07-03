Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $44.05 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.53.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.