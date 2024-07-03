Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $174,000 Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,592,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,102,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 169,272 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,806,000 after buying an additional 2,824,895 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after buying an additional 30,872 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,250,000 after buying an additional 1,394,132 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

