Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,283,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.41.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.