Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $188,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,644,000 after purchasing an additional 49,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,283,000.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.41.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Altimmune Stock: Is Its GLP-1 Drug the Next Ozempic Killer?
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.