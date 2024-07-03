Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $111.72. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

