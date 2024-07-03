Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Carlisle Companies Stock Performance
Shares of CSL opened at $405.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.69. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $235.79 and a 52 week high of $430.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95.
Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.
Get Our Latest Report on Carlisle Companies
Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies
In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carlisle Companies
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Altimmune Stock: Is Its GLP-1 Drug the Next Ozempic Killer?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.