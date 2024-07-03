Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases Shares of 3,624 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 159,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 66,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 199,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 156,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.07 and a 12 month high of $59.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.1774 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.