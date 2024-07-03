Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,817 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,118 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $147,633,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after acquiring an additional 890,764 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $174.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.47. The company has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

