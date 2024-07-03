XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.29

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.29 and traded as high as $25.09. XOMA shares last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 7,496 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on XOMA in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

XOMA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $286.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). XOMA had a negative net margin of 705.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Research analysts forecast that XOMA Co. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XOMA stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.08% of XOMA at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

Further Reading

